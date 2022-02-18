Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Miffed over music, wedding guests run over groom’s uncle in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Miffed over music, wedding guests run over groom’s uncle in Ludhiana

After a dispute broke out over the songs being played at a marriage palace in Ludhiana, some guests ran over the groom’s uncle and also hit a motorcycle-borne man while trying to flee the scene in Ludhiana
The complainant had gone to Gobindgarh village in Ludhiana to attend his nephew’s wedding, where a scuffle broke out over the songs the deejay was playing. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After a dispute broke out over the songs being played at a marriage palace in Gobindgarh of Raikot, some guests ran over the groom’s uncle and also hit a motorcycle-borne man while trying to flee the scene on Wednesday night.

Five people – Mani, Nabi of Saddowal village, Pranam of Chakkar village and their two unidentified accomplices – have been booked.

The complainant, Hardev Singh, 40, of Binjal village of Raikot, said he had gone to Gobindgarh village to attend his nephew’s wedding, where a scuffle broke out over the songs the deejay was playing. “I intervened, and stopped the operator from playing anymore songs. When I left the marriage place around 5pm, the same guests who had been involved in the scuffle assaulted me and also ran their car, a Hyundai i20, over me.”

Hardev Singh, who is an electrician, suffered severe injuries in the attack. The accused also injured a bike-borne man, while driving away.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhvir Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (causing hurt), 427 (damages), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

