Migrant labourer convicted of sodomising, killing 5-yr-old boy in Hoshiarpur

A special fast-track court operating under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has convicted a migrant worker for the abduction, sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old boy.

The special court has scheduled the final hearing on the quantum of sentence for September 18, where it will hear arguments from both sides before announcing the final punishment. (HT)

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The court found the accused, Nanke Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh, guilty under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and Section 6 of the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The special court has scheduled the final hearing on the quantum of sentence for September 18, where it will hear arguments from both sides before announcing the final punishment.

The incident dates back to September 9 of last year when the five-year-old child was abducted while playing outside his house in the Deep Nagar locality.

Following a frantic search, the child’s body was recovered the next day from a cremation ground in Purhiran. Medical examinations later confirmed that the boy had been sexually abused before being murdered.

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{{^usCountry}} The local police tracked down and arrested Yadav within hours of recovering the victim’s body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The local police tracked down and arrested Yadav within hours of recovering the victim’s body. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution established the charges during the fast-track trial. Following the conviction, the counsel representing the bereaved family made an impassioned appeal to the court, demanding the death sentence for the guilty convict.

The gravity of the crime had previously triggered widespread outrage and protests across the state.

After the incident, tension escalated as several local panchayats passed resolutions targeted against migrants.