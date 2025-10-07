2024 sodomy, murder case: Man sentenced to death for killing 8-yr-old boy

A Ghazipur court sentenced a man to death charged with sodomising and strangling an eight-year-old boy, on Tuesday. The incident had taken place in February 2024. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The court of additional district judge (POCSO) Ram Avtar Prasad convicted the accused, Sanjay Nat, and sentenced him to death. He also imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh, ordering that 50% of the fine be given to the plaintiff.

A resident of a village under the Gahmar police station, filed a complaint stating that his eight-year-old son had gone to watch a football match in the village at 3 pm on February 19, 2024, and did not return home. After searching for the boy throughout the night, a missing person’s report was filed.

The next day, Simran, a resident of the same village, told the victim’s father that Sanjay Nat was taking his son home. The victim informed the police. When the police arrived at Sanjay Nat’s house and began searching, they found the boy’s body in a sack under clothes kept in a tin box. The police called a forensic team to the scene and collected evidence, then sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The investigation revealed that the accused first sodomised the child and then strangled him with a rope. He then stuffed the body in a plastic bag and hid it in a box in his home. The police arrested the accused and sent him to jail. A charge sheet was subsequently filed in the case.