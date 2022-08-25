Migrant labourer dies, another injured while laying pipeline in Kurukshetra

A 52-year-old migrant labourer died while another suffered injury after they got buried under a mound of soil while digging the road to lay a pipeline in Kurukshetra.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Kailash Nath (52) and injured as Rakesh of Bettiah district in Bihar.

They were working under a contractor who was allocated the tender of laying drainage under the Thanesar Municipal Council.

They were taken out with the help of locals and rushed to a nearby hospital where Kailash was declared brought dead and Rakesh was hospitalised, the police said.

The police said that the investigation has been started and the statement of the injured and other labourers will be recorded for the registration of the FIR.

The officials of the Thanesar MC said that the work of laying pipelines of Sham Colony was going on.