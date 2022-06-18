Militant killed in Anantnag encounter was involved in killing of BJP sarpanch, wife
Police on Friday claimed to have killed a militant in south Kashmir’s Anantnag encounter who was involved in the killing of a BJP sarpanch and his wife last year.
Police identified the militant as Junaid Bhat who was active in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed during an operation at Hangulgund, Anantnag. On Thursday afternoon, Anantnag police, army (19 RR) and the CRPF (164Bn) launched an operation at the Hangalgund area of Anantnag after they got specific inputs about the presence of militants in which two militants were killed after a 12-hour operation.
Police said that both the militants killed in the encounter were local militants.
“Killed terrorists identified as Junaid Bhat and Basit Wani of HM terror outfit. Terrorist Basit Wani was involved in the killing of BJP’s sarpanch Rasool Dar and his wife, a panch last year in Anantnag,” tweeted inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
Last year militants had killed Dar and his wife inside their rented accommodation in Anantnag town and fled from the spot.
On Thursday two militants were killed at Mishipora in Kulgam, including Zubair Sofi, who police claimed was involved in the killing of school teacher Rajini Bala on May 31.
Hailing from Samba, 36-year-old Bala had been teaching in Kulgam since her recruitment in 2011 under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes quota of the district cadre.
