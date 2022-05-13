Militant killed in Bandipore had exfiltrated to Pak 4 years ago: J&K Police

J&K Police have identified the militant killed in Bandipore forests as a local, Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie of Wusan Pattan in Baramulla, who had gone to Pakistan four years ago.

A police spokesperson said a joint cordon and search operation was launched in Bandipora forest area. “During search of the suspected spot, the terrorists fired indiscriminately on the security personnel, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed,” the spokesperson said.

“Ganie had exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2018 and remained there before infiltrating back in the last week of April. Search for his other two accomplices is still going on,” he said, adding that incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle and three magazines, have been recovered from the encounter site.

Officials said Ganie could have sneaked into the Valley recently from north Kashmir as the passes near the LoC have reopened after the melting of snow.

The operation is still underway and forces are scanning the neighbouring areas.