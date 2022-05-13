Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Militant killed in Bandipore had exfiltrated to Pak 4 years ago: J&K Police
chandigarh news

Militant killed in Bandipore had exfiltrated to Pak 4 years ago: J&K Police

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle and three magazines, have been recovered from the encounter site in J&K’s Bandipore
HT Image
Published on May 13, 2022 04:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

J&K Police have identified the militant killed in Bandipore forests as a local, Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie of Wusan Pattan in Baramulla, who had gone to Pakistan four years ago.

A police spokesperson said a joint cordon and search operation was launched in Bandipora forest area. “During search of the suspected spot, the terrorists fired indiscriminately on the security personnel, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed,” the spokesperson said.

“Ganie had exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2018 and remained there before infiltrating back in the last week of April. Search for his other two accomplices is still going on,” he said, adding that incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle and three magazines, have been recovered from the encounter site.

Officials said Ganie could have sneaked into the Valley recently from north Kashmir as the passes near the LoC have reopened after the melting of snow.

The operation is still underway and forces are scanning the neighbouring areas.

