Militant killed in encounter in Shopian

Updated on Sep 13, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Srinagar: A militant was killed during an encounter in the Heff Shirmal area of Shopian in South Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent

Srinagar: A militant was killed during an encounter in the Heff Shirmal area of Shopian in South Kashmir. The operation is still underway.

Police, Army and the CRPF launched a joint operation in the Heff Shirmal village in south Kashmir. “One militant has been killed and operation is still underway,” a police spokesman said.

Last Wednesday, two militants were killed at Thajiwara, Bijbehara in the Anantnag district during a chance encounter. The militants, police said were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Last Tuesday, two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, responsible for killing two policemen and as many civilians since 2019, were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

