Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Militant killed in gunfight in J&K’s Kulgam
chandigarh news

Militant killed in gunfight in J&K’s Kulgam

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:54 AM IST
A joint team of security forces recovered four IEDs, 4 bundles of wire (10 metres long each) in the Ladriwan area of Kupwara on Sunday. (ANI)

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Sunday.

The gunfight started after a joint party of the police and army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles cordoned Sursano village after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area. “During the search operation, terrorists hiding in the orchards started firing indiscriminately on the security forces. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” a police spokesman said.

Police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the body. A case was registered at the Yaripora police station.

In another incident, terrorists snatched an AK-47 rifle from a police constable in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district.

Security forces recover 3 IEDs in Kupwara

Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered by security forces in Kupwara district, officials said. The IEDs were recovered during a cordon and search operation in the north Kashmir district, they said. The operation was conducted at Nadarnag Avoora in the district’s Trehgam area. A Bomb Disposal Squad was dispatched to the spot for disposal of the explosive devices, they said.

3 terrorists killed in Bandipora were members of LeT: IGP Kashmir

On Saturday, three militants were killed in Shokbaba forests in Sumblar of Bandipora district. Kashmir zone inspector general Vijay Kumar said, “Among the three terrorists killed in the Bandipora encounter yesterday, one was Shakir Altaf Baba who had crossed over to Pakistan from Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar in 2018. The three killed were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba.”

