Militants escape from site of encounter which claimed civilian’s life: J&K Police

Militants escaped from the site of encounter wherein a civilian was killed and a soldier got injured during the exchange of fire between forces and militants at Redwani village in Kulgam district on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Locals said the militants managed to escape during the encounter. The police identified the civilian as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 32, of Redwani.

The killed civilian had got married last year and is survived by wife and a two months old child.

The injured army soldier has been identified as Kiran Singh of 1RR, Ramban. He is being treated at 92 base hospital, Srinagar.

“The search operation has ended and militants seem to have escaped during exchange of firing,” a senior police officer said.

The encounter in Redwani village had begun on Friday morning after the army and police launched a joint operation on the basis of inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.