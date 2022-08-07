Militants escape from site of encounter which claimed civilian’s life: J&K Police
Militants escaped from the site of encounter wherein a civilian was killed and a soldier got injured during the exchange of fire between forces and militants at Redwani village in Kulgam district on Friday night, police said on Saturday.
Locals said the militants managed to escape during the encounter. The police identified the civilian as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 32, of Redwani.
The killed civilian had got married last year and is survived by wife and a two months old child.
The injured army soldier has been identified as Kiran Singh of 1RR, Ramban. He is being treated at 92 base hospital, Srinagar.
“The search operation has ended and militants seem to have escaped during exchange of firing,” a senior police officer said.
The encounter in Redwani village had begun on Friday morning after the army and police launched a joint operation on the basis of inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.
-
Pak-made grenade found at Damtal in Kangra, FIR registered
Kangra police have registered a case against unknown person(s) under the Explosive Substances Act after a live grenade was found at Damtal on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway, police said on Saturday. Kangra superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma said late on Friday, some passerby spotted a suspicious looking object in debris after a landslip and informed the Damtal police station. Damtal is located in the Nurpur subdivision along Punjab border and sensitive from security point of view.
-
Employee of Pitampura spa gang-raped, two suspects arrested
Two people have been arrested for raping a 22-year-old woman at a spa in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, the police have said, adding that the two owners of the facility have also been arrested in connection with the incident. On reaching the spot, police found that the victim was standing outside the spa centre with her husband.
-
Police tighten security across Delhi, use face recognition app ahead of I-Day
The drive was launched about a month ago, and is being conducted in three jurisdictions including Kotwali, Lahori Gate and Kashmere Gate where most of the “vagabonds” reside, confirmed deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi. “Dedicated police teams have been taking pictures and details of 'vagabonds' like their names, ages, native places, reason for shifting, and period of stay in the national capital areas,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.
-
Bommai tests Covid +ve, cancels Delhi visit
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and that his trip to New Delhi stands cancelled. Bommai was to travel to New Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and August 7 morning respectively.
-
Landslides block Chandigarh-Manali highway for over 8 hours
Traffic movement on Chandigarh-Manali highway remained suspended for over eight hours on Saturday due to multiple landslides at Pandoh near Mandi town. The public works department (PWD) had deployed men and machinery to reopen the road. However, heavy rains hampered the road clearance operation and the highway could be restored for traffic only late in the afternoon. No loss of human life was reported. Maximum 84 deaths have occurred in road accidents.
