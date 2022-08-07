Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Militants escape from site of encounter which claimed civilian’s life: J&K Police

Militants escape from site of encounter which claimed civilian’s life: J&K Police

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Locals said the militants managed to escape during the encounter. The police identified the civilian as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 32, of Redwani
The encounter in Redwani village had begun on Friday morning after the army and police launched a joint operation on the basis of inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area. (Image for representational purpose)
The encounter in Redwani village had begun on Friday morning after the army and police launched a joint operation on the basis of inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Militants escaped from the site of encounter wherein a civilian was killed and a soldier got injured during the exchange of fire between forces and militants at Redwani village in Kulgam district on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Locals said the militants managed to escape during the encounter. The police identified the civilian as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 32, of Redwani.

The killed civilian had got married last year and is survived by wife and a two months old child.

The injured army soldier has been identified as Kiran Singh of 1RR, Ramban. He is being treated at 92 base hospital, Srinagar.

“The search operation has ended and militants seem to have escaped during exchange of firing,” a senior police officer said.

The encounter in Redwani village had begun on Friday morning after the army and police launched a joint operation on the basis of inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A team was rushed to the spot to secure the perimeter while another team led by ASP Badri Singh was dispatched from Dharamshala for detailed investigations (Image for representational purpose)

    Pak-made grenade found at Damtal in Kangra, FIR registered

    Kangra police have registered a case against unknown person(s) under the Explosive Substances Act after a live grenade was found at Damtal on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway, police said on Saturday. Kangra superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma said late on Friday, some passerby spotted a suspicious looking object in debris after a landslip and informed the Damtal police station. Damtal is located in the Nurpur subdivision along Punjab border and sensitive from security point of view.

  • HT Image

    Employee of Pitampura spa gang-raped, two suspects arrested

    Two people have been arrested for raping a 22-year-old woman at a spa in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, the police have said, adding that the two owners of the facility have also been arrested in connection with the incident. On reaching the spot, police found that the victim was standing outside the spa centre with her husband.

  • Police have been keeping a check on criminal activities and maintaining a database on the same, keeping in view the Independence Day celebrations this year on August 15, said officials on Saturday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

    Police tighten security across Delhi, use face recognition app ahead of I-Day

    The drive was launched about a month ago, and is being conducted in three jurisdictions including Kotwali, Lahori Gate and Kashmere Gate where most of the “vagabonds” reside, confirmed deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi. “Dedicated police teams have been taking pictures and details of 'vagabonds' like their names, ages, native places, reason for shifting, and period of stay in the national capital areas,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

  • Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

    Bommai tests Covid +ve, cancels Delhi visit

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and that his trip to New Delhi stands cancelled. Bommai was to travel to New Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and August 7 morning respectively.

  • Boulders block the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi on Saturday. (ANI)

    Landslides block Chandigarh-Manali highway for over 8 hours

    Traffic movement on Chandigarh-Manali highway remained suspended for over eight hours on Saturday due to multiple landslides at Pandoh near Mandi town. The public works department (PWD) had deployed men and machinery to reopen the road. However, heavy rains hampered the road clearance operation and the highway could be restored for traffic only late in the afternoon. No loss of human life was reported. Maximum 84 deaths have occurred in road accidents.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out