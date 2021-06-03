Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Militants gun down BJP leader in Kashmir’s Tral
chandigarh news

Militants gun down BJP leader in Kashmir’s Tral

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said at least three militants opened fire on municipal committee chairman Rakesh Pandita who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Pandita was rushed to a hospital where he died, the IG added
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:00 AM IST
The councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral, says police. Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants. (HT photo)

Militants shot dead a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said at least three militants opened fire on municipal committee chairman Rakesh Pandita who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Pandita was rushed to a hospital where he died, the IG added.

A woman identified as daughter of Pandita’s friend was also critically injured in the attack, he said.

Police said Pandita was residing in a secure accommodation in Srinagar and was provided with two personal security officers. “The councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral. Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants, “ Kumar said.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur condemned the killing of party leader. “Such attacks won’t stop BJP leaders from serving the people. He said attacking unarmed people is an act of cowardice. “The police must track down the culprits and punish them accordingly,” he added.

People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone also flayed the killing. “Yet again gunmen attack a non-combatant. This gun is a curse. Since the day this menace came into Kashmir, what have we seen. In a nut shell, total disempowerment of Kashmiris,” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media

Baby deer stuck in sewer grate rescued, reunited with mum. Post wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP