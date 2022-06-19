Militants shot dead sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

A police sub-inspector was killed by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The bullet-ridden body of the police officer was found in the paddy fields of Samboora, his native village, on Saturday morning.

“The body of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Samboora posted in the IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol,” tweeted a police spokesman soon after the body was recovered.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Lehtpora police training centre in which senior officers paid tribute to the officer.

Farooq Ahmad Mir was appointed to police in 1998 as a constable and in 2008 after qualifying the departmental examination he was converted as selection grade constable and in 2012 he was promoted as head constable. In 2018, he was promoted as an assistant sub-inspector and last year he was promoted as sub-inspector. He is survived by his father, two daughters and a son.

This year there has been a series of attacks on policemen in different parts of the Valley. So far eight police personnel have been killed in Kashmir, most of the men were unarmed and killed close to their homes.

On May 24, a cop, Saifullah Qadri, was killed in Srinagar outside his house. On May 13, Riyaz Ahmad, another cop, was killed in Pulwama outside his house.

On May 7, police driver Ghulam Hassan Dar, who was on his way to the office, was killed by militants. On January 29, a cop, Ali Mohammad Ganie, was killed by militants in Anantnag.