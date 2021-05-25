Milkha Singh hospitalised after testing Covid+, stable

Four days after testing positive for Covid-19, sprint legend Milkha Singh, 91, was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali on Monday. His condition is stated to be stable.

So far in isolation at his house in Sector 8, Chandigarh, he was moved to hospital as a “precautionary measure”, according to his son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh.

“He was weak and not eating well since yesterday; so we had to hospitalise him. We thought it is safer to have him under supervision of senior doctors,” said Jeev, who returned from Dubai on Saturday.

“Mr Milkha Singh was admitted at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in the intensive care unit on May 24 with Covid pneumonia. He is stable and presently on low flow oxygen and medical management,” stated a hospital release.

Milkha had contracted the infection from one of his staff members at home, though none of the other family members tested positive. The PGIMER had provided him an attendant along with oxygen facilities.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion, but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.