Milkha Singh Memorial Golf Tournament: Col SDS Batth emerges winner

Col SDS Batth with a score of 76 points emerged as the overall gross winner in the medal round during the Milkha Singh Memorial Golf Tournament which concluded at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. Winners of the Milkha Singh Memorial Golf Tournament posing with trophy at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Gurpreet Bakshi and Col JS Ahluwalia jointly won the straightest drive (hole no 13), while RS Sandhu won the closest to pin (hole no 14).

In the above 75 years ladies category (9 holes), Baljinder Mangat was the champion with 24 nett points. In the 18 holes ladies category, Bindu Singh was the winner with 73 nett points. In the gents category, Brig. Satjit Singh was the winner with 22 nett points in the above 85 years section. In the above 75 years category, Col KJS Khurana was the champion with 24 nett points.

In the gents handicap 19-24 category, Sukhwinder Sandhu won with 69 nett points. In the handicap 10-18 category, Col PJS Atwal was the winner with 67 nett points.