Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Milkha Singh’s health deteriorates in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Milkha Singh’s health deteriorates in Chandigarh

PGI sources said that his condition is critical after he developed fever and his oxygen levels dropped on Thursday night
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Milkha Singh contracted coronavirus infection on May 19. His wife, Nirmal Kaur, 85, succumbed to Covid-19 complications at a private hospital in Mohali on June 13. (HT file phot)

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh’s health worsened on Friday, barely two days after he was shifted out of the Covid intensive care unit at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

Hospital sources said that his condition is critical after he developed fever and his oxygen levels dropped on Thursday night.

Milkha Singh was admitted in the non-Covid medical intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday after recovering from coronavirus infection.

Though the PGI did not issue any release, it is learnt that doctors are keeping a close watch on his health.

“It’s been a slightly rough day for Milkha Ji. But he is battling away,” read a statement from his family.

Also read: Nirmal Milkha Singh, an unmatched administrator who transformed Chandigarh sports

Milkha contracted coronavirus infection on May 19. His wife, Nirmal Kaur, 85, succumbed to Covid-19 complications at a private hospital in Mohali on June 13.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, for a week.

He is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP