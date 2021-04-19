Milkman killed as SUV hits his bike in Mohali

A 44-year-old milkman from Sohana’s Dharamgarh was killed after a Mahindra Scorpio hit his bike near Kandala village on Saturday evening.

Victim Gurpreet Singh was on his way to deliver milk when the accident took place. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Sohana station house officer Bhagwant Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the SUV. Gurpreet’s body will be handed over to his family after autopsy, he added.

The victim is survived by wife and two minor children.

Speeding car claims Solan man’s life

Panchkula A Solan man, who was walking on road with his brother, died after a speeding car hit him in Pinjore on Sunday.

The victim is Lalla Baabu, 30, who used to sell tea and snacks in Jharmajri village of Himachal’s Solan.

His brother Sunil Kumar told the police that they were going to Baddi. “As we reached near Baddi bridge, a speeding car hit my brother. The car driver took injured Baabu to Baddi hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.