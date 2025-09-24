Mill owner found dead in Haryana’s Rewari

A 70-year-old oil mill owner was found dead at his mill on Tuesday morning at Bakhapur village in Rewari, police said. The deceased has been identified as Roshan Lal and he was unmarried.

He had adopted his brother's son.

According to police officials, the body of the mill owner was found in a room in his mill and he was killed with bricks.

Kasola police SHO Shiv Darshan said that prima facie it seems that some assailants barged into the mill with the purpose to loot and killed the mill owner with bricks.

“His mobile phone was missing. We have started a probe after registering a case of murder. We have started an investigation to identify the accused and arrest them,” he added.