Minerva trounce Swedish Club to reach quarterfinals of Gothia Cup

Minerva Academy FC beat Swedish club Onnereds IK by a huge margin of 10-1 to enter the quarterfinals of Gothia Cup being held in Gotherburg, Sweden.

Coming into the second half, Azlaan Shah scored for Minerva and Sanathoi scored a double in the 29th minute. Denish opened his account in the 31st minute and Shah scored the team’s seventh goal in the 33rd minute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the knock-out match, Minerva beat AFC Eskillstuna 5-0.

In the pre quarter-finals against Onnereds IK, Thiyam scored for Minerva in the 27th minute and soon after Oliver scored the first goal for the Swedish club. The Indian club ended the first half with a score of 3-1.

Coming into the second half, Azlaan Shah scored for Minerva and Sanathoi scored a double in the 29th minute. Denish opened his account in the 31st minute and Shah scored the team’s seventh goal in the 33rd minute. Minerva’s victory was certain, when Thiyam fired his double in the 40th minute. Mohammad Jayed in the 45th minute and Rokash in the 47th minute made the score 10-1, booking Minerva’s place in the quarterfinals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}