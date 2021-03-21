Minerva Punjab FC kicks off search for talent at grassroots

Chandigarh’s Ranjit Bajaj is focused on his goal. His passion for football and the knack of scouting for talent made him start Minerva Punjab FC in 2014 that went on to win the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) backed I-League in the 2017-18 season. Now, he has kicked off efforts to groom players for the Indian team that can qualify for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

“I want to provide the best to the Under-8 and Under-10 age-group footballers. My academy should be a feeder for the Indian team, which should be able to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2034,” says Ranjit, who is holding trials and will be travelling across India to look for budding footballers in the coming months.

The 42-year-old has played for India U-19 football team in the Asian School games and also featured in the Santosh Trophy and Durand Cup. The son of retired bureaucrats BR Bajaj and Rupan Deol Bajaj, he is credited with bringing football back to the region after Punjab-based Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Football Club (JCT) was disbanded in 2011.

Bio-secure bubble at academy

Ranjit’s academy has coached more than 49 individual players and 172 selections for various age group India teams in the last six years.

At present, there are 200 young footballers as trainees. “We have created a bio-secure bubble at the academy to keep the Covid-19 infection at bay. The present lot is subjected to professional training. Nation-wide trials are on the cards for identifying such U-8 and U-10 players,” he says.

“Our residential academy is making its presence felt,” says Ranjit, a faculty and chief operating officer at his grandfather Lt Col Deol’s Minerva Academy in Mohali, which trains students for defence services.

In 2018, Minerva created history when it held all national titles across all age groups at the same time.

On his inspiration, Ranjit says, “I wanted to be part of my grandfather’s legacy and his vision. We have provided budding footballers with the best facilities at Minerva Academy Football Club.”

Serving football at the grassroots

Bajaj surprised everyone by selling off his I-League victorious team to lifestyle and well-being firm RoundGlass in 2020. “When we won the I-League, it was like tasting redemption. I proved a point to myself through the title win. I did not see any profit in investing in a team for I-League as AIFF has given more prominence to the Indian Super League (ISL),” he says but doesn’t rule out a comeback in the I-League in the coming years.

For now, he is focused on conducting more India-wide trials to scout for talent for his academy and organise international tours for them. He says he will continue to serve Indian football at the grassroots.