Mini sports complexes to come up in all Panchkula sectors

With the aim to promote sports and keep youth away from drug addiction, mini sports complexes will be set up in each sector.

The mini sports complexes will be equipped with synthetic athletics tracks, and lawn tennis and basketball courts. In some sectors, provision for cricket net practice will also be made. (Getty Images)

By channelising their energy into constructive activities, we can keep youth away from drug addiction, said Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta after inaugurating the newly constructed Community Centre at Sector 15.

Constructed at a cost of ₹5.5 crore, the Community Centre will be named after freedom fighter Mangal Pandey, who played a vital role in India’s first freedom struggle in 1857, said Gupta.

He said the mini sports complexes will be equipped with synthetic athletics tracks, and lawn tennis and basketball courts. In some sectors, provision for cricket net practice will also be made.

Giving details about the Sector 15 community centre, the MLA said it will not only cater to the social needs of the community but also offer indoor facilities for badminton, table tennis, etc, along with library and gym, adding that the main hall will be made completely air-conditioned within three months.

