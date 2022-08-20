Mining mafia attack: Retired high court judge to probe killing of DSP in Nuh

A month after the mining mafia killed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh in Nuh district on July 19, the Haryana government has instituted a commission of inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the DSP who was mowed down by a dumper during a raid to check illegal mining.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“...in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3, read with section 11 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Central Act 60 of 1952), the governor of Haryana hereby appoints Justice LN Mittal (retired) of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as commission of inquiry,” according to the August 18 notification, the state home department has published in the Haryana government gazette.

The commission of inquiry to be headed by Justice LN Mittal (retd) will also suggest deterrent measures to prevent the re-occurrence of such incidents and to curb the illegal mining in that area in the future.

The government has directed the commission of inquiry to complete the inquiry and submit its report to the state government within one month from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the commission can also seek an extension from the chief minister to complete the inquiry and submit the report after such an extended period as approved by the CM from time to time.

“The Haryana government is of the opinion that it is necessary to appoint a commission of inquiry for the purpose of making an inquiry into the matters of public importance...The terms of reference of the commission are to look into the circumstances leading to assault and unfortunate death of Surender Singh, DSP Tauru, district Nuh, while conducting the raid on illegal mining activities,” reads the notification that TVSN Prasad, additional chief secretary (ACS-home) has issued.

The commission will devise and specify its own procedure for conducting the inquiry subject to provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the notification, the terms and conditions of the appointment of the commission of inquiry will be issued separately.

The killing of the DSP by the mining mafia had brought under the national spotlight the malaise of illegal mining in Nuh district.

According to the state mines and geology department, the highest 239 first information reports (FIRs) were registered in Nuh district in 2021-22 against illegal mining. During the current financial year till July, police had lodged about 23 FIRs pertaining to illegal mining, apart from seizing 68 vehicles and recovering ₹43 lakh as fine in Nuh alone.

The issue of illegal mining had dominated the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session proceedings also.

Mines and geology minister Mool Chand Sharma had informed the assembly that at least 13 cases pertaining to attacks on cops on duty, including the murder of DSP Singh, had been registered in 2022, for which 28 suspects had been arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the past four years, 79 cases were registered and 227 suspects were arrested after the mining mafia attacked cops, injuring 60 police officers (six in 2019, 29 in 2020, 13 in 2021, and 12 so far this year).