Minister Dr Ravjot files complaint against Majithia over ‘edited pictures’

Jalandhar: Punjab local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh has filed a police complaint against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia for allegedly sharing "edited photographs" of him with his ex-wife on social media.He condemned the alleged act as a deliberate attempt to malign his personal and political reputation.

The minister claimed that the pictures were edited with some AI tool, as he described the act as a “new low in Punjab politics,” to tarnish women and the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

The alleged leak, which surfaced on Tuesday, involved intimate images that quickly went viral. A visibly distressed Dr Ravjot addressed a press conference at the Jalandhar Circuit House on Wednesday, calling the act a “malicious attempt” to damage his personal and political reputation.

“A formal complaint has been lodged, and an investigation is underway. This is not just about me — it’s about setting an example that such malicious campaigns will not be tolerated in Punjab politics,” said the minister, who represents the Sham Chaurasi constituency. Dr Ravjot, 48, is also a cardiologist and runs a hospital in Hoshiarpur.

The minister said the woman in the photos is his legally divorced ex-wife and that the images were taken 8–10 years ago.

Police officials have confirmed the receipt of the complaint and said the matter is under investigation.