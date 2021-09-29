Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minister Razia Sultana, two office-bearers quit in solidarity with Sidhu
chandigarh news

Minister Razia Sultana, two office-bearers quit in solidarity with Sidhu

Razia Sultana, who was among the ministers retained from the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government, gave her resignation after meeting Sidhu at his Patiala residence to “express solidarity” with him
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Punjab cabinet minister Razia Sultana talks to the media as she arrives to meet Navjot Singh Sidhu after he resigned from the post of Punjab Congress president, at his residence in Patiala on Tuesday. (PTI)

Cabinet minister Razia Sultana and two state unit office-bearers resigned from their posts on Tuesday, just hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress president.

Sultana, who was among the ministers retained from the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government, gave her resignation after meeting Sidhu at his Patiala residence to “express solidarity” with him.

“Sidhu Sahab is a man of principles. He is fighting for Punjab and Punjabiyat,” Sultana said in her resignation letter addressed to chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, adding that she would continue to work for the party as a worker.

Her resignation came just hours after she was given the charge of water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development and printing and stationery departments. Sultana and her husband, retired IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa, are considered close to Sidhu. Mustafa is a principal strategic adviser to Sidhu.

Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal also tendered their resignations. Dhinga and Chahal were appointed by the All India Congress Committee on September 21 after Sidhu recommended their names.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Sidhu’s media adviser Surinder Dalla said that he (PPCC chief) was not interested in any post. “He has resigned to focus on his Punjab agenda and the 18-point to do list given by the high command. He is not power hungry,” he said. Sidhu, who posted his resignation letter on Twitter, did not respond to calls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sidhu an ‘unstable’ man, preparing ground to join another party: Capt

Chandigarh man booked for duping auto-rickshaw driver

Panchkula: Two held for murder of 35-year-old Ropar man

Naraingarh Sugar Mills workers end strike
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP