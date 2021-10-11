Minister should be sacked for fair probe into Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Tikait

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, father of Ashish Mishra, alleged to be the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left four farmers among eight people dead, should be sacked by the central government immediately, said BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait.

“The probe will get influenced till he remains on the post. He is also accused of criminal conspiracy in the case,” Tikait told the media in Yamunanagar on Sunday.

The farm leader was here to pay homage to father of Yamunanagar BKU (Tikait) president Subhash Gujjar, who had died recently.

Tikait said, “Ashish was arrested after five days and has been sent to judicial custody after questioning; it is still not clear on what grounds. But I believe no witness will be able to speak against them because of Teni’s terror in the area. He has earlier been involved in many criminal activities.”

He added that a series of protests have already been announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanding action against the accused of the massacre, starting with a Bhog ceremony of the slain farmers on Tuesday.