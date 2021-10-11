Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minister should be sacked for fair probe into Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Tikait
chandigarh news

Minister should be sacked for fair probe into Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Tikait

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, father of Ashish Mishra, alleged to be the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left four farmers among eight people dead, should be sacked by the central government immediately, said BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said a series of protests have been announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha demanding action against accused of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. (HT File)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said a series of protests have been announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha demanding action against accused of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. (HT File)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, father of Ashish Mishra, alleged to be the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left four farmers among eight people dead, should be sacked by the central government immediately, said BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait.

“The probe will get influenced till he remains on the post. He is also accused of criminal conspiracy in the case,” Tikait told the media in Yamunanagar on Sunday.

The farm leader was here to pay homage to father of Yamunanagar BKU (Tikait) president Subhash Gujjar, who had died recently.

Tikait said, “Ashish was arrested after five days and has been sent to judicial custody after questioning; it is still not clear on what grounds. But I believe no witness will be able to speak against them because of Teni’s terror in the area. He has earlier been involved in many criminal activities.”

He added that a series of protests have already been announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanding action against the accused of the massacre, starting with a Bhog ceremony of the slain farmers on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out