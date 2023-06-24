13 posts sanctioned for centre of excellence at GMCH-32, Chandigarh

The ministry of health and family welfare has approved the allocation of 13 posts for the centre of excellence established under the National Mental Health program at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) in Chandigarh. The centre has been operational since 2009 with the previously filled posts on contractual basis.

According to approval from the ministry one associate professor and two assistant professors have been approved in the psychiatry department and an assistant professor, associate professor and two posts of clinical psychologists in clinical psychology has been approved.

Along with this an associate professor, an assistant professor and two posts of psychiatric social worker in psychiatric social work (university) and two posts in psychiatric nursing were approved by the ministry.

The approval letter of ministry suggested that GMCH-32 may ensure that in no case shall the pay level of the posts agreed for creation be higher than those posts which are existent at GMCH in the same grade and that the posts are filled up on regular basis as per approved Recruitment Rules (RRs) only.

