chandigarh news

Mini-truck driver mows down 2 pedestrians in Ludhiana

In a freak accident, two labourers were mowed down by a mini truck as the driver tried to avoid hitting a jay walker near Jawaddi Canal Bridge on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:46 AM IST

In a freak accident, two labourers were mowed down by a mini truck as the driver tried to avoid hitting a jay walker near Jawaddi Canal Bridge on Monday.

One of the victims has been identified as Ram Chander, 45, of Jawaddi Bridge, while the other victim is yet to be identified.

Assistant sub-inspector Sanjiv Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the mini truck was heading towards Doraha from Ferozepur, when the driver took a sharp turn to avoid running over a pedestrian who was crossing the road, but ended up mowing down two other men who were also crossing the road.

Both men were killed on the spot. The ASI said that the unidentified driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. A case of reckless driving and causing death due to negligence has been lodged against the accused.

