Minor apprehended for stabbing Dadumajra resident

Published on Sep 04, 2022 04:14 AM IST

Police later apprehended a 16-year-old and sent him to a juvenile home in Sector 25. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police apprehended a juvenile for allegedly stabbing a Dadumajra colony (DMC) resident, while his aide, also a juvenile, remains at large.

In his complaint Ajay said two minor boys fled after stabbing him with a kamnidar knife near park no 2 in DMC on August 29 over an enmity.

The victim was admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment following the attack. A case sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act had been registered at the Maloya police station.

Police later apprehended a 16-year-old and sent him to a juvenile home in Sector 25.

