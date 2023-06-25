Minor boy apprehended for hoax bomb call in train

The Sonepat police apprehended a 14-year-old minor boy, who made a hoax threat call about a bomb inside a train plying from Rohtak and Panipat.

A day earlier, the Indian Railways received a hoax bomb threat call in two passenger trains.

A spokesman of Sonepat police said the minor’s father had bought a new SIM card for his son and he was playing a game on his phone on Saturday.

“The boy made a call on railway’s enquiry number 139 and said a bomb has been placed in a Rohtak to Panipat passenger train. The boy was apprehended and was sent to a children safe house in Ambala,” the spokesman added.

According to railway officials, an unidentified caller had alerted them about a bomb in the Panipat-Rohtak passenger train.

“The train was halted at Gohana railway station, where it was thoroughly checked and the bomb threat call was found to be a hoax. The train was given clearance to ply after an investigation and checking,” the officials had added.

Naveen Kumar, station superintendent at Pandu Pindara in Jind, said Haryana Police, GRP and RPF officials had checked a train at Pillu Khera after the headquarters received a call about a bomb in the train.

