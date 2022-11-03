Minor boy sodomised by 17-year-old in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

In yet another sexual crime against minors, a specially-abled 12-year-old boy was sodomised by a 17-year-old boy at a railway track near Ram Darbar, while his 19-year-old accomplice filmed the crime and circulated the video.

The sexual assault, which took place on October 29, was reported to the police on Tuesday night after the child’s parents got to know about the video that was circulated in their locality.

On analysing the clip, police identified the main accused as a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on the very night of the sexual crime for stealing a scooter, while his accomplice was identified as Mohit Kumar.

Following this, the Government Railway Police (GRP) booked both accused under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act at their station in Chandigarh. Kumar was subsequently arrested.

GRP station house officer (SHO) inspector Manisha said the juvenile was the main perpetrator, while his accomplice filmed the sexual assault. “The minor is lodged in a juvenile home in connection with a vehicle theft case and will be brought out on production warrant. The other accused was arrested and presented in court that sent him to judicial custody,” she added.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old boy’s family and locals, accompanied by area councillor Neha, held a protest outside the GRP police station on Tuesday night. The councillor said they staged a protest after getting to know that Kumar was called for questioning and later released. “But later the SHO arrived and assured us that the police will take strict action against the guilty, after which we left the spot,” she added.

The parents of the accused, who are labourers in Ram Darbar, also alleged that a third person was also involved in the crime, but police officials confirmed involvement of only the two teenagers.