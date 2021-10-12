Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minor girl abducted from wedding in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Minor girl abducted from wedding in Ludhiana

The parents said the minor girl was abducted on pretext of marriage attending a wedding; the security guard of the marriage place saw the her go with a bike-borne man
The registration number of the bike, on which the monor girl was abducted from the wedding has been traced by the Ludhiana police. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 01:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 15-year-old girl went missing from a marriage palace near the Jalandhar Bypass on Sunday. The teenager’s parents allege that she had been abducted on the pretext of marriage.

A case was registered against Ritik Malhotra of Shingar Cinema Road. The victim’s father said their family had come to attend a wedding when their daughter went missing.

Later, the security guard told them that he had seen their daughter leave with a bike-borne man.

Assistant sub-inspector Kashmir Singh said the police had traced the registration number of the motorcycle and had lodged an FIR under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366A ( procuration of minor girl) of IPC . HTC

