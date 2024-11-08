Minor girl among 4 dead as SUV plunges into gorge in Reasi

Four people, including a minor, lost their lives, while two others were critically injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Ziarat Morh in Mahore area of Reasi district on Thursday morning, said officials. Mangled remains of the vehicle. (HT Photo)

“A Mahindra Bolero was on its way to Dewal in Reasi district from Jammu this morning when it veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ganjod area of Mahore tehsil,” said a police officer. “The accident happened near Ziarat Morh in Ganjod,” he added.

The deceased were identified as Manzoor Ahmed, 42, son of Abdul Rashid of Dewal, his daughter Ulfat Jan, 8, two siblings Bashir Ahmed, 24 of Dewal and Ghulam Mohiuddin 42, both sons of Ghulam Mohammad of Ladh village.

“While Manzoor Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed and Ghulam Mohiuddin were killed on the spot, minor girl died at the hospital. Two others, who were critically injured in the mishap have been referred to government medical college and hospital in Jammu,” said the officer.

One of the two injured was identified as Shabir Ahmad, a Rehbar-e-Khel teacher from Mahore.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident.