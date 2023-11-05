Minor held for classmate’s murder at Panipat coaching institute

A 15-year-old boy was sent to an observation home after he allegedly killed his classmate at a private institute in Panipat, officials said on Saturday. A 15-year-old boy was sent to an observation home after he allegedly killed his classmate at a private institute in Panipat, officials said on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was a resident of Jondhan Kalan village and a Class XI student at a government school in the city.

The accused is a resident of Sewah village of the district.

As per the police, the incident took place on Friday late evening, when there was an altercation between them and the accused bought a knife from the market and stabbed his classmate in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said that after getting the information, police reached the spot and started investigation.

On the complaint of the deceased’s father, police have registered a murder FIR against the accused and the private coaching centre.

As per the family, the victim had been taking coaching from the centre located on National Highway-44 since April this year.

Satish Gautam, DSP, City, said the accused was produced before the juvenile court which sent him to an observation home.

