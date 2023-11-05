close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minor held for classmate’s murder at Panipat coaching institute

Minor held for classmate’s murder at Panipat coaching institute

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Nov 05, 2023 07:26 AM IST

As per the police, the incident took place on Friday late evening, when there was an altercation between them and the accused bought a knife from the market and stabbed his classmate in the chest.

A 15-year-old boy was sent to an observation home after he allegedly killed his classmate at a private institute in Panipat, officials said on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy was sent to an observation home after he allegedly killed his classmate at a private institute in Panipat, officials said on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A 15-year-old boy was sent to an observation home after he allegedly killed his classmate at a private institute in Panipat, officials said on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was a resident of Jondhan Kalan village and a Class XI student at a government school in the city.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The accused is a resident of Sewah village of the district.

As per the police, the incident took place on Friday late evening, when there was an altercation between them and the accused bought a knife from the market and stabbed his classmate in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said that after getting the information, police reached the spot and started investigation.

On the complaint of the deceased’s father, police have registered a murder FIR against the accused and the private coaching centre.

As per the family, the victim had been taking coaching from the centre located on National Highway-44 since April this year.

Satish Gautam, DSP, City, said the accused was produced before the juvenile court which sent him to an observation home.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out