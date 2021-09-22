Minor raped in Zirakpur hotel: Mother among seven booked

The Zirakpur police have booked seven persons including the mother of a 14-year-old minor on charges of rape.

The victim is a resident of Civil Lines in Bathinda. In her complaint, she alleged that her mother, who has been living separated from her father for the last nine years, had pushed her into flesh trade for money.

On September 14, she was brought to a Zirakpur hotel where she was raped by several persons. The police have also booked a manager of the hotel.

Station house officer of Zirakpur, Onkar Singh Brar, said, “We have received zero FIR from Bhatinda police station, following which a case has been registered against seven persons including the mother of the victim on rape charges. The girl is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Bathinda.”