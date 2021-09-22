Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minor raped in Zirakpur hotel: Mother among seven booked
chandigarh news

Minor raped in Zirakpur hotel: Mother among seven booked

Minor victim alleged that her mother had pushed her into flesh trade for money, sending her to the Zirakpur hotel where she was raped by several persons
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The minor rape victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bathinda, the Zirakpur police said. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Zirakpur police have booked seven persons including the mother of a 14-year-old minor on charges of rape.

The victim is a resident of Civil Lines in Bathinda. In her complaint, she alleged that her mother, who has been living separated from her father for the last nine years, had pushed her into flesh trade for money.

On September 14, she was brought to a Zirakpur hotel where she was raped by several persons. The police have also booked a manager of the hotel.

Station house officer of Zirakpur, Onkar Singh Brar, said, “We have received zero FIR from Bhatinda police station, following which a case has been registered against seven persons including the mother of the victim on rape charges. The girl is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Bathinda.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab logs 37 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Dera Bassi: 38-year-old woman killed, two injured in road accident

Kidnapped Hoshiarpur youth rescued, one held

‘Humiliated’ 25-year-old drug addict dies by suicide in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP