Minor UP girl found pregnant in Ludhiana, teen booked for rape
An 18-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh has been booked for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, also from UP, who had run away with from her home with him.
The accused has been identified as Suraj of Chitrakoot. The local police have informed their counterparts in UP so that he can be traced.
The girl told police that she had met Suraj in UP’s Sitapur and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.
The girl had run away from home with Suraj and they reached Ludhiana on May 3. They were looking for rented accommodation at Jawala Singh Chowk in Haibowal and the owner of one of the houses noticed the minor girl and immediately informed the police.
The police rescued the girl and sent her to a juvenile home in Ayali Kalan. After that, she complained of pain in the stomach. She was taken to hospital for medical examination, where the doctors found her pregnant.
Sub-inspector Amritpal Sharma, station house officer (SHO) at Haibowal police station, said that as the girl is a minor, a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Ludhiana: 2.80 lakh kg lahan, 100 litres of illicit liquor recovered in Bet area
Excise teams on Tuesday morning destroyed 2.8 lakh kilograms of lahan and recovered 100 litres of illicit liquor from the Bet area in Ludhiana district. An official spokesperson said that Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam had constituted four teams to carry out the search operation in the Bet area.
RRB-Allahabad conducts second stage of CBT for NTPC recruitment
Railway Recruitment Board, Allahabad conducted second stage computer-based test of Non Technical Popular Categories recruitment on May 9 and 10, said railway officials here on Wednesday. The test was held for level 6 for total of 7,124 vacancies including 516 seats under RRB-Allahabad and for level 4 in which there were 161 vacancies, they added. Overall attendance was about 75.14%, hechief public relation officer, NCR, Shivam Sharmaaid. Overall attendance was about 64.90%.
Ludhiana tragedy: 5-yr-old dies as roof collapses
In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy lost the victim Aditya Singh's life after the roof of his house in Tibba's Puneet Nagar collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. It took locals at least 30 minutes for the locals to rescue the toddler. Aditya's mother, Maya Devi, said that she along with Aditya and her younger son were sitting under a tree outside their house at around 12.30 pm, as it was hot indoors.
Robbers decamp with ₹15 lakh from factory in Ludhiana
Six armed miscreants barged into a clothing factory in Focal Point, Phase 7, in broad daylight on Wednesday and robbed two employees of ₹15 lakh. Pardeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, who work with the accounts department of Fahrenheit Clothing, said that they were distributing salaries to employees from a cabin in the factory and the main gate was bolted from inside. On being informed, the Focal Point police reached the spot and initiated a probe.
Behbal Kalan firing: 2 months to go before deadline, case status has not changed
The 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case has not moved an inch in the trial court or Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) since a three-month deadline was set by the government to bring the case to a logical conclusion. A team of lawyers, constituted by the state government, to give monthly updates to the victims' kin reached Faridkot on Wednesday.
