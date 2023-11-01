Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minorities commission chief seeks report on 1984 riots victims’ rehab

Minorities commission chief seeks report on 1984 riots victims’ rehab

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Nov 01, 2023 06:20 AM IST

NCM chief Lalpura has written a letter to the Punjab CM to submit the report within 15 days; the NCM has sought a report on how many families have been paid compensation; whether a job has been given to their family members; details of housing accommodation or any other rehabilitation

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on rehabilitation of 1984 riots victims in the state.

Asking for the status, the commission has said there are several instances where already announced measures have not reached the families. (File)

NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura has written a letter to the CM in this regard, a copy of which is with HT.

Talking to HT, Lalpura said, “We have received several representations from the families of riots victims who expressed that they had not received compensation and promised job, therefore, we have sought a report. The Punjab government has been asked to submit the report within 15 days.”

Taking cognisance of various representations received from the riots victims, the NCM has sought a report on how many families have been paid compensation; whether a job has been given to their family members; details of housing accommodation or any other rehabilitation.

Seeking the report, the chairman has mentioned that a number of relief packages have already been announced at different times by the Centre and the state. Asking for the status, the commission has said there are several instances where already announced measures have not reached the families.

“Despite having elapsed 39 years since October 31, 1984, these cases are still lingering. Approximately 22,000 families of victims of 1984 riots migrated to Punjab from other riot-affected states, and are still living here, had to be paid a rehabilitation grant of 2 lakh per family,” reads the letter.

In the letter, the commission’s chairman stated that 1984 riots in 10 states — Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, J&K, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Bihar — were a dark spot in the history of the country wherein thousands of innocent persons belonging to the Sikh community were brutally massacred, dislocated and harassed physically, emotionally and destroyed economically.

rehabilitation bhagwant mann national commission for minorities
