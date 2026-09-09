Minorities panel chairman seeks report from Punjab DGP over ‘assault’ on Sikh youth

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Harjit Singh Grewal on Tuesday visited Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, and met Sikh youth Mohanjeet Singh, who is undergoing treatment following allegations of physical assault in police custody after he allegedly displayed a black flag during a “Lok Milni” programme at Village Sheron in Sunam on September 2 to protest against drug abuse in Punjab.

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Harjit Singh Grewal interacting with Mohanjeet Singh. (HT)

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Grewal interacted with Mohanjeet Singh and his family members and heard their account of the incident.

According to the complaint submitted to the NCM by Mohanjeet Singh’s family, he was allegedly taken into police custody after displaying the black flag and was allegedly subjected to physical assault, including beating, infliction of injuries and electric shocks.

Allegations have also been raised regarding the alleged mistreatment of Mohanjeet Singh’s mother and sister by police personnel. The NCM has taken cognizance of the complaint and sought a detailed report from Punjab director general of police (DGP) within 10 days.

Grewal said,“The allegations placed before the commission are serious, particularly those relating to alleged physical assault and custodial torture,” he said.

“After examining the report and the material placed before us, the commission will take further appropriate action within its statutory mandate,” Grewal said.

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