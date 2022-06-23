Miraculous escape as train passes over 84-year-old man in Ludhiana

A 84-year-old ex-serviceman had a close shave as a train passed over him after he fell on the tracks at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Wednesday.

The man, Gurjeet Singh of Gurdaspur, suffered minor injuries and was given first-aid after being rescued by the RPF and Government Railway Police staff deployed there.

According to police, Singh was travelling to Delhi on the Pathankot-Delhi Express train and had stepped down at the Ludhiana Station to buy a water bottle. While trying to board the train, he lost his balance and fell after two people who were there to drop their relatives at the station stepped down in haste. They were held by the security there but later released.

A police officer said that the victim managed to roll over and held the platform wall near the track, from where he was pulled up immediately by the security.

Gurjeet Singh said, “I was fortunate enough to survive the horror with the grace of the almighty. I am very thankful to the police here that rescued me in time.”

