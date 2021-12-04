Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mired in controversy over reprimanding teacher, deputy DEO transferred from Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Mired in controversy over reprimanding teacher, deputy DEO transferred from Ludhiana

Saini has been transferred to the Government Senior Secondary School, Dhudike, Moga, but no replacement has been announced for the Deputy DEO post so far
Saini has been transferred to the Government Senior Secondary School, Dhudike, Moga, but no replacement has been announced for the Deputy DEO post so far
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the wake of widespread resentment among teachers of various government schools, deputy district education officer (Deputy DEO) Kuldeep Singh Saini was transferred on Friday.

Saini has been transferred to the Government Senior Secondary School, Dhudike, Moga, but no replacement has been announced for the Deputy DEO post so far. Meanwhile, 21 other education officers also received transfer orders in the state.

Hundreds of teachers from different blocks had applied for a mass leave to participate in the protest held against Saini outside the office of deputy commissioner earlier this year.

Saini had landed in a controversy after he allegedly reprimanded a teacher, Sapandeep Kaur, deputed at the Government Primary School, Sahnewal last month. Kaur was reported to have suffered a paralysis attack and had to be hospitalised.

The teacher associations had been demanding strict action against him. Block primary education officer, Khanna-1, and 50 other teachers had also come forward in accusing Saini of harassing and misbehaving with the teachers on varied occasions.

