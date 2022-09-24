Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mirwaiz Farooq misses Friday prayers, sermon again

Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:55 AM IST

Since August 5, 2019, Mirwaiz has not been allowed to deliver any Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid due to his continuous arbitrary and illegal detention, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said in a statement

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq. (File Photo)
Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar criticised the government as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq missed Friday’s prayer and sermon at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar again.

Farooq’s status as a person under house arrest or free has become a bone of contention for all sides. While LG Manoj Sinha said Farooq was free and not detained, the Anjuman in a statement on Friday said that like the previous several Fridays, additional police and other paramilitary forces deployed outside the Nigeen residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq did not allow him to leave.

“Since August 5, 2019, Mirwaiz has not been allowed to deliver any Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid due to his continuous arbitrary and illegal detention; and a large number of Muslims from across the valley who come to the Jama Masjid Srinagar to offer Friday prayers and benefit from Mirwaiz’s sermons and guidance have been deprived of it due to his continued house arrest,” the statement said.

