Miscreants rob 1 lakh from money transfer shop at gunpoint in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Miscreants rob 1 lakh from money transfer shop at gunpoint in Ludhiana

The accused posed as customers and pretended to get their mobiles charged from the victim in Ludhiana; they robbed him of ₹ 1 lakh at gunpoint before fleeing
Published on May 31, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two motorcycle-borne men, posing as customers, on Monday allegedly robbed 1 lakh at gunpoint from a money transfer establishment here.

The victim, Saroj Kumar, stated that he runs a mobile recharge and money transfer shop in Dhandhari Kalan of Focal Point and two men on a motorcycle turned up at his shop posing as customers and asked him to recharge their mobile phones.

After that, the accused flashed a gun at him and robbed him of 1 lakh before fleeing.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO at police station Focal Point, stated that the police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.

