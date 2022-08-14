Misfire during scuffle kills Ferozepur teenage girl

A 14-year-old girl was killed by misfire, during a violent scuffle that broke out between two groups here on Friday late night.

Monu, a native of Ferozepur cantonment area in a police complaint said that on Friday night when they were going to sleep, they heard loud noises in the street following which they came out and found Isha, their neighbour along with her husband Harsh and other family members in the street. Besides, a person namely Karan accompanied by four to five unidentified persons were allegedly having a physical altercation with Isha’s husband Harsh and her brother in-law Dev.

In the meantime, a gunshot was allegedly fired by Karan which hit his daughter Vishnu alias Khushi. When the family took her to the hospital, doctors declared the teenage girl dead. Inspector Jaswinder Singh, in-charge of police station Cantt, said that one and a half years ago, Dev, a resident of Indira Colony Ferozepur Cantt had a fight with Karan MJ’s brother Arjun. Due to this enmity, the accused had fired at Harsh and Dev, which missed the target and hit the victim.

Based on the statement of the father of the deceased, the police registered a case against Karan MJ, Mohit, Chandu and four unknown persons under Sections 302,307,148,149 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act while further probe was on, police said.

