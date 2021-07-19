Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mishandling of rape case: 15 staffers from Naraingarh Mahila police station shunted
chandigarh news

Mishandling of rape case: 15 staffers from Naraingarh Mahila police station shunted

Move comes following complaints of irregularities in the handling of a rape case, officials said on Sunday
By Press Trust of India, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:00 AM IST
(Image for representational purpose)

Fifteen officials at a police station here were transferred following complaints of irregularities in the handling of a rape case, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of police (SP) Hamid Akhtar ordered the transfer of 15 officials at the Naraingarh Mahila police station on Saturday while its SHO and a sub-inspector were placed under suspension last week for allegedly changing the statement of a rape victim in an FIR.

The rape victim’s family had sent a complaint to Haryana home minister Anil Vij and state director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava in this regard, demanding action against the officers for allegedly giving benefit to the accused in the case.

An initial inquiry of the case was conducted by Barara DSP Rajnish Kumar, after which inspector general of police (IGP), Ambala Range, Bharti Arora had transferred the investigation to Kurukshetra SP Himanshu Garg, the SP had said.

Also, the head constable of the police station was suspended for allegedly demanding bribe from an elderly woman to not harass her in a complaint filed against her by her daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, IGP Arora has ordered to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the irregularities, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP