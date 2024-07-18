Missing exams? PU won’t accept medical certificates from pvt doctors, hospitals

From the upcoming session, Panjab University (PU) will no longer be accepting medical certificates from private doctors or hospitals, in cases where students miss their semester exams on medical grounds. The medical certificate will have to be in the format issued by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The format can be accessed from the university website. (HT Photo)

As per a notice issued by the deputy registrar of examination, PU, only a medical certificate, with full medical history, issued by a government hospital or dispensary will be accepted. Furthermore, the medical certificate will have to be in the format issued by the varsity. The format can be accessed from the university website.

The medical certificate must have the registration number of the medical practitioner, countersignature of the chief medical officer, senior medical officer or medical superintendent and dispatch number and date of the issuing authority. This decision will be implemented from the 2024-25 academic session.

Earlier, private medical certificates were allowed but they were vetted by PU’s health institute.

Former PU Campus Student Council general secretary Deepak Goyat said, “This will help students with genuine issues. While certificates from private doctors were accepted earlier, preference was given to government hospitals. Officials would ask for extra documents and with this rule, the process will be streamlined now.”