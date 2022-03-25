Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Missing man found hanging from railway bridge in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police have sent the body for post-mortem. Though the man had gone missing on December 5, 2021, the family informed the police only on March 21 this year.
Ludhiana police saidthe victim had been caught in a monetary dispute with his business associates. According to family members, he was also under depression for some time (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 33-year-old man, who had gone missing about three months ago, was found hanging from an old railway bridge over Sutlej River near Ladhowal on Wednesday.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem. Though the man had gone missing on December 5, 2021, the family informed the police only on March 21 this year.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh, the investigating officer, said the family had suspected that the 33-year-old may have been kidnapped, so the case was registered under Section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Just two days after the family filed a police complaint, we received information that a body of a man was found hanging from the old railway bridge over Sutlej River. We immediately reached the spot and identified the body with the help of documents recovered from his pockets,” said the ASI.

He added that prima-facie it seems to be case of suicide but police have not ruled out murder yet.

“The man had died just a few hours before the police got information about the body at the spot,” said ASI Singh.

“We have requested the health department to form a board of three doctors to conduct post-mortem as we suspect that he could have been hanged from the bridge to make it look like suicide,” the cop added.

The ASI further said that the victim had been caught in a monetary dispute with his business associates. According to family members, he was also under depression for some time.

