Missing man’s body found buried in house, wife’s aide held for murder

: Almost a week after a 35-year-old man of a village in Panipat district went missing, his decomposed body was found buried under the cemented floor of the house of his wife’s friend.

Samalkha police station incharge Sunil Kumar said that accused Parveen Kumar has been arrested and an investigation to find out the involvement of the wife of the deceased in the murder was going on.

He said that the police have registered a case under section 346 of the Indian Penal Code and now sections of murder will be added.

According to the police complaint, victim Ravi had gone to buy a car from Karnal on December 11 but did not return and the family filed his missing complaint.

Officials associated with the investigation said Ravi had recently come to know about the relationship of his wife with Parveen, who is also married, and was objecting to it.

On December 11, Parveen allegedly called Ravi to his residence in Patti Kalyana village and offered him a drink laced with intoxicants. When he fell unconscious, the accused hit him on his dead, which led to Ravi’s death. Parveen then buried his body inside a room in his house and cemented it later, police said.

Rajat Kumar, elder brother of the deceased, alleged that Ravi’s wife had an illicit relationship with Parveen and the duo killed Ravi as he was against their relationship.

Police station incharge Sunil Kumar said a police team dug out the body in the presence of a duty magistrate and it was sent for the postmortem at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.