Missing man’s body found in Kupwara: Political parties seek probe

A day after a missing person, who was allegedly detained by the army in December last year, was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, leaders of various mainstream political parties sought an ‘impartial’ probe into the matter.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said “such incidents have been normalised in the absence of any accountability” after the abrogation of Article 370. (Imran Nissar)

“Extremely disturbed to see pictures of the mutilated body of Abdul Rashid from Kunan Poshpora. Wasn’t allowed to visit the family under the pretext of security .What transpired after the Army picked him up for questioning months ago is anybody’s guess.” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet, demanding a ‘genuine’ investigation in the case.

“In absence of any accountability, such incidents have been normalised after 2019. Probes and inquiries fail to nail culprits and deliver justice...,” she said in another tweet.

Claiming it to be a case of custodial death, PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) general secretary MY Tarigami said, “Since the history of J&K is littered with custodial killings and enforced disappearance, the circumstances that led to the mysterious death of Abdul Rashid Dar needs to be probed thoroughly.”

Peoples Conference led by Sajjad Lone also demanded a fast and impartial probe in the matter.

NC spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah said, “One more Kashmiri dead. One more family mourns, and the government claims that all is well.”