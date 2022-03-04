Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Missing revenue records: Jammu CJM rejects bail plea of 4 accused

In missing revenue records case, court of CJM, Jammu, rejected bail plea of four accused. The CJM said from probe carried out till now, it was crucial to piece together different facets gathered as evidence during the probe
The court of CJM, Jammu, on Thursday rejected the bail plea of four persons. All these accused were arrested in connection with the missing revenue records scam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 03:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Jammu, on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Sadeeq Poswal, a property dealer of Trikuta Nagar, Mohammad Bashir, retired tehsildar, a resident of Roopnagar; Dharampal, a retired girdawar from Tarore, Samba, and Ghulam Rasool, a retired girdawar from Sunjwan.

All these four accused were arrested in connection with the missing revenue record scam.

The CJM, Jammu, Amarjeet Singh Langeh rejected the bail plea of the four accused.

The CJM after hearing additional public prosecutor for the UT and lawyers for the applicants, rejected the bail applications of Sadeeq Poswal, a property dealer of Channi Himmat, Mohammad Bashir, retired tehsildar of Janipura, Dharampal, retired girdawar from Sarore, and Ghulam Rasool, retired girdawar from Sunjwan.

While rejecting bail application the CJM observed that from investigation carried out up till now, it was crucial to piece together different facets gathered as evidence during the investigation.

The CJM cited further observations and said that the grant of bail to petitioners at this stage in the given facts and circumstances of the case would only send a very discouraging message to the public at large.

