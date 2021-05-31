Missing Sikh man in Pak found after three months

A Sikh man in Pakistan, who was missing since February after being abducted from his home, has been found by the police in a village in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Avinash Singh, in his 20s, went missing from the Gulberg area of Peshawar Cantonment on February 28.

According to police, Singh was found on Friday night from a village near Laachi Tehsil of district Kohat.

He has been admitted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar as he was severely tortured by the abductors, they said.

Four accused, including a woman, who were named in the case filed by Singh’s father have been arrested.

The family members of Singh said he was tortured by the abductors during his captivity.

SSP Operations Peshawar Yasir Afridi and SP City Attique Shah visited Singh in the hospital and enquired about his health.

All the legal formalities would be fulfilled in the case, Afridi said.

Last month, members of the Sikh community protested in Pakistan’s Peshawar city, demanding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government find the missing youth.

Speaking at the protest outside the Peshawar Press Club, community leader Sardar Parvinder Singh had said the missing youth was well-educated and his family had no ill-relations.

Scores of protesters, including women and children, had demonstrated, holding banners and placards. They alleged Singh had been kidnapped by the anti-social elements.