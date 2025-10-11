Missing soldiers body found in J&K’s Anantnag

The body of another missing soldier was recovered on Friday in Gadol Kokernag forests. The soldier had gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district earlier this week, said officials. Army on Wednesday night had said that search operations have been hampered on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions in the upper reaches of Kokernag and Kishtwar. (File)

The body of one soldier was found on Thursday from the same area, said officials.

On Monday two soldiers (para commandos)--Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh-- of a patrol party went missing which prompted police and the army to launch massive searches in the forest area.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, while conducting relentless counter terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag battling extreme weather conditions. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the Bravehearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

Police had ruled out any terror angle and said either the death of soldier was caused by snowstorm or an avalanche. On Monday, Kashmir and Jammu, especially upper reaches, witnessed heavy rains and moderate snowfall and drop in the temperature due to active Western Disturbance.

Army on Wednesday night had said that search operations have been hampered on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions in the upper reaches of Kokernag and Kishtwar. “On the intervening night of 6/7 Oct an operational team on Kishtwar range confronted a severe snow storm and white out conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir. Since then, two soldiers have gone out of communication. Intense Search and Rescue operations have been launched but hampered due to prevailing adverse weather conditions,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.