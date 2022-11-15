Missing US trekker found dead in forest near Dharamshala

A US tourist, who was missing for a week, was found dead on Tuesday in a forest area near Naddi village near Dharamshala town. The deceased has been identified as Maxmillian Lorenzo, 30, from North Carolina. He arrived in Dharamshala on October 21 for a meditation retreat,” said Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal.

A joint search team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police personnel assisted by local trekkers and hikers from the Regional Mountaineering Institute discovered the body in a gorge near Gallu waterfall, uphill from Naddi village.

Lorenzo had been staying at Ara Camps in Naddi village since his arrival and would hike daily to Gunna Mata Temple, a 4.5-km trek that winds through thick forests.

On the full moon night of November 8, Lorenzo set out on a hike to meditate at an isolated place and went missing.

Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Khushal Chand Sharma said prima facie it looks like Lorenzo died after falling into the gorge.

“There is no sign of foul play as of now and initial investigations suggest that he fell into the gorge and died. However, the exact cause of death will be known after an autopsy,” the SP said.

During the intervening night of November 8 and 9, Lorenzo texted the camp owner that he had lost the trail and was stuck in the mountains. He also said he was running short of supplies. “Afterwards, he went incommunicado as his phone was switched off,” the SP said.

Instead of informing the police, the camp owner started the search on his own.

SP said that the police were informed about missing Macmillan by the Embassy of the USA on November 10, after which a search operation was launched.

Sniffer dogs and drone cameras were also used to locate the missing person.

“We have learned that the deceased’s parents were on their way to Dharamshala. The body would be handed over to them after they arrive,” Sharma added.

The trekking trails in the foothills of the Dhauladhar mountains have claimed several lives in the past.

Two local trekkers died of hypothermia after they got stuck in snow on the Rising Stall hill-top, overlooking Yol Cantonment in January this year.

In December 2021, two trekkers from Dharamshala died after being caught in a snowstorm near Thatharna above Khaniara village.

Earlier, two French trekkers Valentin Marcel Gorges and Francois Xavier Camille went missing in 2013 while attempting to summit a 4,610m-high Moon Peak, never to be found again.

MOUNTAIN TRAGEDIES

September 2021: Three trekkers died near Manimahesh Lake in Chamba

September 2021: Two trekkers died and 15 others were rescued from Khamengar Pass in Lahaul-Spiti

October 2021: Seven trekkers died after being caught in a snowstorm over the Lamkhaga Pass bordering Uttarakhand

October 2021: Three trekkers die in a snowstorm on Buran Pass while trekking from Rohru to Sangla in Kinnaur; seven were rescued

December 2021: Two trekkers died after being stuck in the snow at Rising Star Hill overlooking Yol Cantonment in Dharamshala

January 2022: Two trekkers from Dharamshala die after being caught in a snowstorm at Thatharna near Khaniara village of Dharamshala

