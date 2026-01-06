Mission Pragati: Bathinda admn rolls out free coaching initiative to groom youth for govt jobs

The district civil administration on Monday rolled out ‘Mission Pragati’, a novel initiative to impart free academic and physical training to the youth preparing to crack competitive examinations for various central and state government jobs. Bathinda DC Rajesh Dhiman said that the coaching for the academic part will be undertaken at the newly built district library (HT Photo)

For the first batch, 35 youngsters have been identified who will be coached by three individuals who have cleared the mains examinations for the central and state services.

Bathinda deputy commissioner (DC) Rajesh Dhiman said that the coaching for the academic part will be undertaken at the newly built district library, whereas the fitness experts from the police and Centre for Training & Employment of Punjab Youth (C-PYTE) will train the youths aspiring to join the police and security forces from January 15.

“Mission Pragati will adopt a comprehensive and integrated approach, combining structured academic coaching with physical training, to prepare youth for a wide range of competitive examinations, including the armed forces, Punjab Police, central police organisations and other central and state-level recruitment exams,” he said.

DC said that academic coaching will be imparted in core subjects such as mathematics, reasoning, general studies/current affairs and English, supported by regular mock tests, performance tracking and personalised mentoring.

He said that the mentors will be given a monthly stipend of ₹10,000.

“The physical trainers will include personnel associated with the C-PYTE and Punjab Police, ensuring professional and exam-oriented physical preparedness. All 14 IAS and PCS officers posted in the district will contribute regularly as resource persons in these training classes,” he added.

At the inaugural function, DIG Amneet Kondal said that the unique feature of the programme is its teachers’ mentoring model, wherein faculty members are themselves young aspirants appearing for competitive examinations.